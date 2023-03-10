Sean McVay is committed to coaching the Rams ‘for years to come’

Sean McVay’s future as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams has been undetermined after each of the last two offseasons. But after electing to remain with the Rams for the 2023 season, McVay revealed that he intends on coaching the team long-term.

There were rumors that McVay could walk away from coaching following the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in favor of taking an analyst gig on a television network. The eccentric head coach would squash those rumors by inking a new multi-year deal with the Rams.

After a 5-12 season in 2022 that certainly tested McVay, rumors of him potentially taking a deal from a television network were rekindled. After spending some time to recalibrate after the season concluded, McVay informed the Rams he would be returning to coach in 2023.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on his decision to return: "You want to make sure you're making a decision for years to come." Said he's "really committed to not having this becoming a story ever year. I don't take that lightly." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 10, 2023

With it being back-to-back years where there are whispers of him taking a break from coaching, some would assume that he would consider his options after every season. On the contrary, McVay is getting ahead of it and letting everyone know he’s coaching the Rams for the long haul.

