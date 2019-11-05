Sean McVay: Clay Matthews to return to practice this week

After having his jaw broken in a Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams targeted their Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the possible point of return for linebacker Clay Matthews.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Matthews is expected to return to the practice field this week and they’ll see how he’s feeling before making a call on his availability for this week.

“I think, really, it’s just kind of getting him back into normal routine, seeing how he’s feeling,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “Everything’s checked out in a positive manner up to this point, so I think it’s just kind of progressing back to, ‘How comfortable do you feel putting a helmet on?’ Some of the collisions that naturally would occur and just kind of trusting that you’re nice and secure in that absence of some of that stuff that kind of kept it in place and helped it heal over the last couple weeks.”

Matthews caught Chris Carson‘s heel in the face on a late carry in the Rams’ 30-29 loss to the Seahawks.

Matthews has recorded a sack in every game he’s played this season and has six in total in just five games played.