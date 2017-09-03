Sean McVay chasing Aaron Donald “like I’m chasing a girl in high school”

Of all the moves the Rams made on Saturday, none is likely to have more of an impact on the team than one they did not make.

They did not move defensive tackle Aaron Donald from the reserve/did not report list to the active roster, leaving them without their best defensive player with the start of the season a week away. A league source told PFT on Friday that the two sides are talk but “not close” to agreeing to a new contract that would end Donald’s holdout and put him back in the middle of L.A.’s defensive line.

Those contract talks don’t involve coach Sean McVay, but he said Saturday that he’s been in regular contact with Donald about football matters. While those chats may not involve salaries and bonuses, the coach suggested there is some cajoling going on about bringing Donald back into the fold that reminds him of his younger days.

“I’ve kind of been chasing him around like I’m chasing a girl in high school,” McVay said, via ESPN.com. “… I’ve reached out to Aaron, but it’s kind of been a back-and-forth. He’s a guy that I enjoy talking to. I’ll enjoy it a lot more when I see him in person.”

McVay called himself “an optimistic guy” when asked if he thought Donald would show up this week, but he can only be sure of having the seven linemen who survived Saturday’s cuts when they host the Colts next Sunday.