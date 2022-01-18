Getting running back Cam Akers on the field at all was a remarkable development for a Rams team that assumed they’d lost him for the season when he tore his Achilles in July, but Akers showed on Monday night that he’s not just along for the ride.

Akers ran 17 times for 55 yards and caught a pass from wide receiver Odell Beckham for a 40-yard gain in the Rams’ 34-11 win over the Cardinals. He looked like the same back he was before the injury and said after the game that he “already knew” he was back to form and that it was “just about showing” everyone else.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was among those who got a front row seat to watch Akers show what he can do and he marveled at the back’s performance after the game.

“It’s unbelievable. And, really, I don’t think the stats tell the story for how good he looked, leveling some runs off,” McVay said. “He got a couple big time runs called back. . . . I thought Cam was outstanding. He did a great job. And he’s only getting more and more confident. And you know what I love the most about him is what a confident, secure individual he is.”

Sony Michel ran 13 times for 58 yards as the Rams were able to lean on their running game and defense on a night when Matthew Stafford was only asked to throw 17 passes. Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers may call for a different approach, but having all hands on deck allows the Rams to take more than one approach on offense.

Sean McVay: Cam Akers “unbelievable” and getting more confident originally appeared on Pro Football Talk