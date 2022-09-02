Sean McVay: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. ‘good to go’ vs. Bills

The Rams’ running game should be in good shape for the season opener against the Bills next week. Sean McVay shared an update on the health of Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., who were both dealing with soft-tissue injuries recently, and they’re ready to roll for Week 1.

“Everybody’s good to go,” McVay said when asked about Akers and Henderson.

Both running backs missed a couple of weeks of practice and obviously neither of them played in the preseason. However, it’s a good sign that they’ll be on the field against the Bills next week.

The Rams plan to use both running backs this season, though Akers is expected to be the lead back at least initially. Akers missed almost all of last season with an Achilles injury but he’s fully healthy now.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire