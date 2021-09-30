Sean McVay calls Kyler Murray an unbelievable playmaker: ‘He’s a problem’

Kyler Murray is off to a fantastic start in 2021, throwing the ball all over the field to the tune of a career-best 9.9 yards per attempt. He already has 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns in three games, showing he can succeed as a pocket passer.

Granted, he’s still keeping defenses on their toes with his running ability, but he has just 70 rushing yards on 17 attempts so far. The Rams know how dangerous he is as a playmaker, whether he’s throwing it or picking up yards with his legs.

Sean McVay called Murray an “unbelievable playmaker” during his press conference on Wednesday, pointing out the fact that he can win in multiple different ways, not just as a runner.

“Seeing the field really well,” McVay said. “You talk about being able to make plays on schedule, off schedule. Being able to create with his legs, being able to extend plays with his legs but then be able to deliver the football down the field. He’s making as many plays as anybody and he’s outstanding and he’s a problem.”

It’s true that Murray is a problem, but the Rams have been a thorn in his side. Murray is 0-4 against Los Angeles in his career with just five touchdown passes and four picks, gaining just 46 yards rushing in those games.

It’ll hurt not having Justin Hollins on Sunday because he’s a great edge setter at outside linebacker, but the Rams have the front-seven talent to contain the elusive quarterback on Sunday when he visits SoFi Stadium.

