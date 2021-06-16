Sean McVay calls Aaron Donald the most consistent player he’s ever been around

There probably isn’t a player in the NFL who puts in more work than Aaron Donald on a daily basis, whether it’s in-season or during the offseason. It’s part of the reason the Los Angeles Rams always let him train back home in Pittsburgh. They know he’s not going to take days off and will constantly be working on his craft.

Sean McVay has had the chance to coach and work with Donald for the last four years with the Rams and he’s seen firsthand how good the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is. It’s the day-to-day consistency of Donald that makes him arguably the best player in football, never taking a single play off when he’s on the field.

McVay put into perspective just how reliable Donald is, calling him the most consistent player he’s been around while talking to high school coaches for his “Chalk Talk.”

“Aaron Donald is the most consistent player I’ve ever been around in my life, with the way that he plays but also with the way that he approaches every single day,” McVay said. “Nobody needs to tell Aaron Donald to bring it because he brings it more and expects more of himself than anybody else does and that’s why he’s the best in the world at what he does.”

Donald has essentially locked up a spot in Canton as a future Hall of Famer, already establishing himself as one of the best defensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. McVay says Donald doesn’t need any added motivation, and having watched him dominate for the last four years, he’s thankful to have No. 99 on his team.

“I think we all know as coaches on here, the best ones we’ve been around are intrinsically motivated and they bring it every single day because that’s just who they are and how they’re innately wired as human beings. Aaron Donald epitomizes that better than any player I’ve ever been around and man, am I thankful for him.”