Sean McVay: Brycen Hopkins has been ‘one of the bright spots’ of Rams camp

Tyler Higbee isn’t going anywhere as the Rams’ starting tight end, locking down that position for yet another year in 2023. There were some questions earlier this offseason about who would back him up after the Rams acquired Hunter Long from the Dolphins and added Davis Allen in the draft.

There isn’t much question anymore because Brycen Hopkins seems entrenched as the No. 2 tight end – and not just because Long and Allen have been injured. He’s done a great job all offseason, according to Sean McVay, and has been one of the bright spots of training camp.

“I feel great about Brycen Hopkins. I think he’s had an excellent camp,” McVay said Thursday. “If you said, ‘What’s one of the bright spots of training camp?’ Brycen Hopkins is one of the guys that comes to mind right away for me. I think he’s done an excellent job.”

Hopkins is in his fourth season in the NFL but has started just one game up to this point. He’s also caught just eight total passes in the regular season through three years, gaining 118 yards without a single touchdown.

This could be the year Hopkins really emerges and breaks out, though. Tight ends typically take a few years to adjust fully to the NFL, given the responsibilities that come with playing the position.

The Rams don’t run a ton of two-tight end sets, preferring 11 personnel with one tight end and three receivers, but they’ve been using some more 12 personnel in recent years, which should carry over into this season and give Hopkins more opportunities to catch passes.

