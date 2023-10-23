Sean McVay on Brett Maher: We'll look at it and we'll see

There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Rams as they went from leading the Steelers after three quarters to losing 24-17 at home on Sunday, but it was hard not to focus on kicker Brett Maher given the final score of the game.

Maher missed two field goals and an extra point in a seven-point loss, so it was no surprise that questions about his future with the team were among the ones that Rams head coach Sean McVay fielded during his postgame press conference. McVay didn't say specificially whether the team will pursue other options, but he didn't leave much doubt about the impact the misses had on the team.

“We’ll look at it, and we’ll see," McVay said, via a transcript from the team. "He’s got to be better. That’s seven points that were missed out on, that were key and critical for the momentum of the game and the type of game that it was. Those were tough ones, today.”

Maher is now 17-of-23 on field goals and 12-of-13 on extra points on the season. The coming days will let us know if he'll be adding to those numbers as a member of the Rams.