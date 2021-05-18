Sean McVay, Brandon Staley among favorites for 2021 Coach of the Year
McVay, Staley among favorites for 2021 Coach of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Kevin Stefanski won the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year after helping the Cleveland Browns secure their first winning record since 2007 and ending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought, which dated back to 2002.
Despite trailing Buffalo’s Sean McDermott and Miami’s Brian Flores in NFL Coach of the Year odds on the board in February, Stefanski beat out both coaches to win the award.
Will Stefanski or Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay win their second Coach of the Year award, or will a new face like Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley take the crown in his first year at the helm?
Here are the odds for the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year from PointsBet Sportsbook.
Who is the favorite to win 2021 NFL Coach of the Year?
PointsBet pegs Stefanski to repeat as coach of the year in 2021. The Browns head coach opens as a +1200 favorite, ahead of McVay and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Staley and Flores round out the top five, with Colts head coach Frank Reich at the sixth-best odds and McDermott with the seventh-best odds.
Coach
Odds
Kevin Stefanski
+1200
Sean McVay
+1500
Kyle Shanahan
+1500
Brandon Staley
+1500
Brian Flores
+1500
Frank Reich
+1500
Sean McDermott
+1800
Arthur Smith
+1800
Andy Reid
+1800
Robert Saleh
+1800
Bill Belichick
+2000
Sean Payton
+2200
Bruce Arians
+2200
John Harbaugh
+2200
Joe Judge
+2500
Vic Fangio
+2500
Mike Zimmer
+2500
Matt Nagy
+2500
Mike Vrabel
+2500
Ron Rivera
+3000
Pete Carroll
+3000
Matt LaFleur
+3000
Mike McCarthy
+3000
Matt Rhule
+3300
Urban Meyer
+3300
Mike Tomlin
+3300
Kliff Kingsbury
+3300
Jon Gruden
+4000
Dan Campbell
+5000
Nick Sirianni
+5000
Zac Taylor
+6600
David Culley
+8000
