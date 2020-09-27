Sean McVay blames himself for flat 1st half, encouraged despite Rams’ loss

Cameron DaSilva

It’s hard for fans to feel good after a loss, especially one that featured a monumental comeback on the road. But even after the Rams failed to finish off their 25-point comeback, there’s reason for optimism.

Just ask Sean McVay, who was still encouraged despite the rams’ 35-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

After the game, McVay was understandably discouraged and frustrated by the way the game played out, but he was still proud of the way the Rams competed in the second half after falling behind 28-3.

Here’s what he said to reporters in his postgame press conference.



In addition to those comments, McVay also took the blame for how poorly his team played in the first half. They struggled both on offense and defense, heading into the break down 21-3.

He said he put his players in terrible positions during the first 30 minutes, which didn’t set them up for success as the game went on.


He even blamed himself for putting Samuel Sloman in a spot to attempt a 53-yard field goal into the wind, which sailed wide left.


In the last three years, McVay has always remained upbeat after losses and never deflects blame to anyone else. He’s quick to point the finger at himself, which he did in this instance, too.

He and the Rams will now move onto the Giants, who they host in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.