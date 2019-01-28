Sean McVay: Bill Belichick 'basically texted me after every one of our games' this season originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick isn't exactly forthcoming when it comes to the media, but he's often quick to laud his opponents with praise in his press conferences.

In the case of the Rams, that process has already begun, as Belichick didn't hold back his admiration for Rams punter Johnny Hekker (and not for the first time, either).

Belichick's respect for the Rams goes far beyond what he says when the cameras are rolling, a revelation that shouldn't come as a shock to anyone that's seen a Belichick press conference.

In Peter King's Football Morning in America, Sean McVay revealed that he and Belichick chatted during last year's combine, and have had a texting relationship throughout the regular season this year.

"This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games. After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, ‘Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations-keep it rolling.' For him to even take the time to say congrats, it's pretty cool", said McVay of his relationship with Belichick.

Even if the age gap between the two coaches is quite substantial, it doesn't affect the clear respect they have for one another.

This isn't new for Belichick, as King also mentioned in the article that Belichick "keeps relationships with lots of coaches who aren't just the big-name guys. He wants to learn what's new and what's next".

McVay's Rams will present one of the toughest challenges that this year's Patriots have had to face. Belichick may admire McVay, but that won't stop him from trying to prevent McVay from claiming his first ring come February 3rd.

