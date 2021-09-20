The Rams’ passing game has performed well this season, but wide receiver DeSean Jackson has not been a part of it. Rams coach Sean McVay says that needs to change.

Jackson has just two catches for 21 yards this season, and yesterday he played only three snaps in Indianapolis. McVay said today that Jackson isn’t injured and wasn’t benched, it was just that the Rams didn’t call for the right personnel groupings to get him on the field.

“I’ve got to figure out a better way of getting him involved in the rotation,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Jackson will turn 35 this season and has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, but the Rams still hope he can become a big-play threat in McVay’s offense.

Sean McVay: I have to do a better job getting DeSean Jackson involved in the Rams’ offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk