Sean McVay has the best September record of any current NFL coach

As terrifying as the Rams’ schedule is this September, they do have one thing working in their favor: Sean McVay’s record in the first month of the season.

In his first six seasons as a head coach, McVay has gone 16-4 in the month of September. According to BetCalifornia, McVay’s .800 win percentage is the best of any active coach in the NFL, slightly ahead of his former assistant coach, Matt LaFleur (.769) of the Packers.

Looking at McVay’s coaching record in September, the only four games he lost were against Washington in 2017, the Buccaneers in 2019 and the Bills in 2020 and 2022. Other than that, he and the Rams have been dominant in the month of September.

They’ve won eight games by at least 10 points in September, including a 46-9 win over the Colts in McVay’s head coaching debut in 2017. Surprisingly, they’ve never faced the Seahawks in September under McVay, so this will be a first when they visit Seattle on Sunday.

It’s very likely that McVay will add at least one loss to his September record this year. The Rams visit the Seahawks, host the 49ers and visit the Bengals in the first three weeks, all in September. It’s by far the toughest slate of games he’s faced in the first month of the season, so Los Angeles will be tested right away.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire