After he suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp told reporters in the locker room that it looked like he dodged a bullet in that he wasn’t dealing with something particularly serious. But Kupp would need to see how the ankle responded on Monday.

It sounds like Kupp’s initial thought was right.

Head coach Sean McVay said in a Monday conference call that Kupp is dealing with some swelling in his ankle but there is no structural damage, according to multiple reporters. McVay added that he’s expecting Kupp will be able to play in the Week Nine matchup against the Buccaneers.

“I think he’ll be OK,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website.

Kupp was twisted down by linebacker Fred Warner after making a catch on third-and-4 with just over a minute left in the 31-14 loss. McVay admitted Sunday that he was kicking himself for calling that play in the situation to put Kupp at risk, knowing the game was effectively over.

Kupp caught eight passes for 79 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s loss. He has 64 catches for 686 yards with five touchdowns in 2022.

Sean McVay anticipates Cooper Kupp playing vs. Bucs in Week 9 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk