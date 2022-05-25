Sean McVay is already raving about Allen Robinson early in OTAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Skyler Carlin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sean McVay
    American football coach

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten their OTAs underway this week and all eyes were on the team’s new signing on offense, Allen Robinson. When asked about Robinson and what he brings to the offense, Sean McVay had nothing but good things to say about the Pro Bowl wideout.

“He’s a stud. I’ve been so impressed with just his overall professionalism day in and day out. He’s got a great way about himself,” McVay said. “Locked in in the meetings and I think the first thing that stands out is the body control for a bigger receiver. I bet you he’s a baller on the basketball court. He’s wired to be able to double up and play underneath himself. Some of those bigger guys that play as big as he does typically don’t have the ability to get in and out of their breaks as seamlessly as he does. But I think his transition in and out of breaks and how smooth he is for how big he is, it’s been very exciting, and love getting to know him a little bit more.”

Following a Super Bowl victory, not many expected the Rams to aggressively pursue a wide receiver in free agency. However, Los Angeles relished the opportunity to sign Robinson after he had a forgettable campaign with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt in his first eight years in the NFL and he’ll now get an opportunity to catch passes from Matthew Stafford and thrive alongside Cooper Kupp. Even though Stafford isn’t throwing passes yet, and the Rams are just beginning offseason activities, McVay is clearly amped up to have Robinson in the offense this season.

Recommended Stories

  • Cooper Kupp: Working with Allen Robinson has been incredible

    Since signing with the Rams, receiver Allen Robinson has said he feels like playing under head coach Sean McVay will help bring the best out of him. One of his new teammates is also looking forward to seeing what Robinson can do once the season starts. “Working with A-Rob has been incredible,” Cooper Kupp said [more]

  • Aaron Donald not at Rams’ OTAs, but Sean McVay says dialogue remains good

    A month ago, Rams coach Sean McVay said the team was having good dialogue with defensive tackle Aaron Donald toward a new contract that would ensure Donald’s return for the 2022 season. A month later, nothing has changed. Donald doesn’t have a new contract and he didn’t attend today’s opening of the Rams’ voluntary Organized [more]

  • Sean McVay still believes Tutu Atwell “can be that guy”

    Receiver Tutu Atwell was the Rams’ top draft choice last year. He played 10 offensive snaps and 27 special teams snaps in eight games before a shoulder injury. He is behind Cooper Kupp, newcomer Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson on the depth chart, with the Rams still pursuing Odell Beckham, who is expected to play [more]

  • ‘That’s a stupid idea’: Cooper Kupp appreciates Sean McVay’s honesty when collaborating

    Cooper Kupp loves collaborating with Sean McVay on ideas for the offense, even when the coach tells him "that's a stupid idea."

  • Jim Irsay: It’s been really exciting having Matt Ryan and his leadership

    After moving on from Carson Wentz without an immediate replacement to be their QB1, the Colts were able to trade for veteran Matt Ryan. It seems as if Colts owner Jim Irsay couldn’t be happier with his new quarterback. “Oh man, I tell you it’s been great,” Irsay said at the league’s spring meeting on [more]

  • Dolphins' Myles Gaskin not bothered by running backs competition

    Gaskin led the Dolphins last season with 612 rushing yards and is ready to compete with newcomers Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds.

  • Rodgers absent as Packers conduct voluntary OTAs this week

    Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers was one of several notable veterans missing as the Green Bay Packers began voluntary organized team activities this week. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers isn’t expected at all this week. The Packers conduct more OTAs next week, but Rodgers will be participating in “The Match” golf exhibition with fellow quarterbacks Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on June 1.

  • Zac Taylor talks Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and Joseph Ossai injuries

    The Bengals have a timeline in mind for the big three injuries.

  • Sanders, Graham set to square off in new debate series

    Liberal firebrand Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Trump-allied Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are set to square off next month in a policy debate at a full-size replica of the United States Senate in Boston. The debate series is the brainchild of former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) who is hoping to rekindle the…

  • Eagles exec Andy Weidl expected to become Steelers assistant GM

    The Steelers are reportedly adding an assistant GM this season.

  • Lance looks comfortable in role as starting QB for 49ers

    Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco. “Last year I was swimming a little bit,” Lance said Tuesday following his second practice during this portion of the offseason for the Niners.

  • Shaq Barrett: I wasn’t ready for life without Tom Brady

    When Tom Brady elected to come back from his short retirement, it was welcome news for the Buccaneers. Apparently, that goes especially for edge rusher Shaq Barrett, who said he wasn’t quite surprised when he learned Brady was coming back. “I knew it was a possibility — or I thought it was a possibility, I [more]

  • There’s absolutely no reason to worry about Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey missing OTAs

    Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey aren't at Rams OTAs, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with that

  • Fantasy Football: Should you fade Round 1 RBs in favor of WRs?

    Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don discuss the potential benefits of going WR early in 2022 fantasy football drafts.

  • Steelers officially name Omar Khan G.M.

    What was reported on Tuesday night has now become official, as the Steelers announced on Wednesday that they’ve hired Omar Khan to be their next General Manager. Khan has worked for Pittsburgh since 2001, most recently serving as the team’s vice president of football and business administration. “I am pleased to announce Omar Khan as [more]

  • Garfield, Narbonne earn a trip to Dodger Stadium

    In City Section Division I semifinals, Garfield defeats Bell 3-0; Narbonne defeats Taft 5-0

  • Paul Goldschmidt on fire after slow start to year

    Drew Silva takes note of Paul Goldschmidt's numbers since his slow start in April, emphasizing the vet is back to his efficient offensive production once again.

  • What does the future hold for Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt?

    The Steelers could lose Kevin Colbert and Brandon Hunt in the same offseason.

  • Von Miller makes his presence felt at 1st Bills practice

    For someone who acknowledged being torn over leaving a Super Bowl champion and the bright lights of Los Angeles for Buffalo, Von Miller certainly looked at home wearing a Bills helmet in making his practice debut on Tuesday. Whether it was grooving to the music on the sideline, playfully posing to a photographer, providing tips to second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau or bursting off the line in forcing Josh Allen out of the pocket, Miller’s presence was apparent during the second day of the Bills’ voluntary workouts. “My first impression of him from him wearing the same jersey is outstanding and thankful,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

  • Oregon Ducks land huge official visit from 5-star RB Richard Young

    Not only will 5-star RB Richard Young take an OV to Eugene, but the Ducks will be his last visit in June. That's potentially very beneficial.