Sean McVay has already learned a lot from Matthew Stafford

By being traded to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, Matthew Stafford went from being on a team that gave him very little help on offense to one that’s absolutely loaded. And in doing so, he gets a head coach who’s known as an offensive mastermind.

But it’s not just Stafford who benefits from joining the Rams. Sean McVay has also been helped by Stafford’s arrival. With the veteran’s wealth of knowledge from his 12 years in Detroit, he’s seen an abundance of defenses and knows how to attack them.

McVay says his collaboration with Stafford on offense has helped him as a coach and that he’s learned a lot from his new quarterback.

“Yeah, it has definitely helped me,” McVay said this week. “I don’t know if you want to talk about collaboration or just our ability to communicate in the way that he sees it. He has got such a great lens that he sees the game through and I’ve been able to learn a lot from him, as I know of some of our other coaches and his teammates. So, he has got such a great inventory of things to be able to draw on, and that’s a really beneficial thing for our offense and especially for me.”

McVay inherited Jared Goff as his quarterback in 2017 and though he was completely on board with extending him after the 2018 season, he now has his own hand-picked passer in Stafford. McVay was the one who pushed for the Rams to acquire Stafford, even calling owner Stan Kroenke to make it happen.

The Rams have Super Bowl aspirations with Stafford under center and the pairing of McVay and No. 9 should be a successful one for years beyond just 2021. In an ideal world, they’d become close to what Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were in New England, or Sean Payton and Drew Brees in New Orleans.

That might be setting the bar too high, but the Rams are in great shape with McVay and Stafford together in Los Angeles.

It’s fantasy football season! Dominate with The Huddle. For 25 years, they’ve helped players WIN. Sleepers, custom rankings & much more. TAKE 20% OFF* with code sleeper21. *New customer offer, cannot combine offers. Expires 9/8/21.