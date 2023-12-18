Sean McVay admits his play calling could be fatal; Rams getting reinforcements

As the Rams prepare for their game Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, players are busy recalibrating their bodies during the quick turnaround.

Coach Sean McVay said right tackle Rob Havenstein and receiver Tutu Atwell, who were sidelined against the Washington Commanders because of injuries, would be ready to play against the Saints.

McVay also is cramming to game plan as his team attempts to maintain its hold on the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

McVay acknowledged Monday that he must improve his play calling inside the 10-yard line.

In a 28-20 victory over the Commanders on Sunday, the Rams’ first possession once again featured an impressive drive that set them up for a first-and-goal situation.

And, as was the case in the previous week’s defeat at Baltimore, McVay called three pass plays before the Rams were forced to settle for a field goal.

On first down from the four-yard line, receiver Cooper Kupp was dropped for a three-yard loss. Receiver Puka Nacua caught a short pass on second down, and the Commanders then sacked Matthew Stafford.

McVay acknowledged his misjudgment after the game. He amplified it during a video conference with reporters Monday.

“The main thing that I was really pissed off about myself,” McVay said, “was the first-down call, especially after running back Kyren Williams had run the ball so impressively during the drive.

“I thought that was a really poor play call,” McVay said.

Trips inside the 20-yard line have not been complete disasters for the Rams. They are scoring points but McVay must put the offense in better positions to score touchdowns.

He said he looked to improve in those situations Thursday night.

“I’m never going to shy away from the times that I can be better,” McVay said.

