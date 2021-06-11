Sean McVay admits he’s in a better mood this offseason, but not just because of Rams’ QB change

Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
After two years of trying to overcome a sputtering offense and subpar play from a $134 million quarterback, the Los Angeles Rams decided to move on from Jared Goff this offseason. They traded Goff to the Lions in a package for Matthew Stafford, allowing Sean McVay to pick his next quarterback rather than inheriting one like he did with Goff.

And needless to say, McVay seems very happy about the move.

He’s raved about Stafford in their first few months together, expressing nothing but confidence in the veteran’s ability to operate the Rams’ offense. Before the Rams’ open practice at SoFi Stadium, McVay admitted he’s been in a better mood this offseason before describing what makes Stafford so special – seemingly a slight to Goff.

“I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said at SoFi Stadium. “Everybody says, ‘Man, you just seem like you’re in a better mood this offseason.’ I say, ‘You’re damn right I am.’”

“So this guy, he’s a special guy,” McVay said. “I think one of the best ways that I can describe him, when you hear people that have been around him, there’s a known confidence where when he walks into a room, you always feel his presence. But he’s got a great humility about himself that everybody loves being around him. He’s one of those guys that I think is a true igniter. Makes everybody around him better. I feel like I’ve become a better coach in the few months that we’ve been able to spend together and we’re looking forward to doing a lot of good things together.”

After the Rams wrapped up practice, McVay met with members of the media for his usual press conference. And while he said he was still in a good mood, he opened the media session by saying his words were taken out of context and his comments weren’t about Goff being gone.

He clarified that he’s excited about the team as a whole, and it’s not exclusively about the quarterback change.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but I think I made a comment earlier that was definitely taken out of context. I am very excited, I have been in a good mood because of the confidence that I have in this team,” McVay added. “But by no means is that a slight to anybody like Jared, who has done a phenomenal job for the last four years here. I hated that I even have to address that, but I do think out of respect for him and all the good things he’s done. I am in a good mood, but that doesn’t mean it’s not because we’re working together, or because of just Stafford exclusively. There’s a lot of good things going on that I feel really good about and I’m confident about.”

It’s understandable that McVay would be happy and in a good mood this offseason. He got the quarterback he and the Rams coveted when Stafford became available, and the roster as a whole looks like one of the best in football.

Anyone in his position would probably be in a better mood.

Obviously, there’s the fact that his split with Goff ended sourly, with Goff being blindsided by the trade and getting very little clarity from McVay after it went down. It was reported this offseason that McVay and Goff’s relationship diminished last season, which is probably another reason for the coach’s improved mood this year.

Whether he meant his comment as a slight to Goff or not, McVay is happier now with the way the roster looks – and understandably so.

