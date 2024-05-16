Sean McVay absolutely hates his ‘depressing’ office and let everyone know in a hilarious TV interview

When the Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016, they shacked up in a temporary facility at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks. Eight-plus years later, they’re still in that same building, though a move to their new Woodland Hills facility is on the horizon.

Sean McVay got the short end of the stick as the head coach because his office is flat-out awful. Black walls, black shelving and one sign that reads “urgent enjoyment” are all part of his setup, which even he calls “pretty depressing.”

On Wednesday night, McVay was interviewed on ESPN during the schedule release show and he went on an epic rant about how much he hates his “temporary” office.

“I’m in the same temporary office that I’ve been for eight years here. When I was hired in ’17, they said this would be a temporary facility. We’re going on Year 9 in this thing so we’ll see if we make it over to Woodland Hills. I’m trapped like a prisoner in this thing, man. I’m just fighting, scratching and clawing for a window in this thing. … I still think this office is pretty depressing. What’s Kevin Demoff doing, man? He’s too busy dealing with the teams in Denver. I got ‘urgent enjoyment’ behind me, I can’t even get a window in here!”

Sean McVay had all the jokes about the Rams' "temporary" office and being a new dad 😅 pic.twitter.com/xPlzUIhfpI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 16, 2024

When you have more Super Bowl rings than windows in your office, something is wrong.

The Rams even joined in on the fun and said if their tweet gets 10,000 retweets, they’ll put a window in McVay’s office.

10k retweets and we’ll get Coach McVay a window for his office. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 16, 2024

Someone get this man a window ASAP.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire