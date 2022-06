Yahoo Sports

MLB fight over NFL fantasy, 23rd lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, Aaron Donald at "peace" with potential retirement? Charles Robinson is joined by Dan Wetzel to perform a full forensic breakdown of the fight everyone in pro sports is talking about. MLB stars Mike Trout, Joc Pederson, and Tommy Pham are embroiled in a fantasy football feud... something we all can relate to. Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is now up to 23 civil lawsuits. Dan and Charles debate what the NFL will do with the cases continuing to add up. Could we see a full-year suspension for Watson? Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald recently stated he is at "peace" with the prospect of retiring. Is this just a play for a bigger contract? The guys also discuss the newly released Madden cover before pitching a mean Family Feud show idea...