Sean McVay on Aaron Donald returning to Rams on a new contract: It’s a big deal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Aaron DonaldLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Sean McVayAmerican football coach
Sean McVay has had a storybook four months. His Rams won the Super Bowl in February, and he got a contract extension soon after.
He married longtime model Veronika Khomyn in an outdoor ceremony in Beverly Hills over the weekend. The reception even included a cake shaped like the Lombardi Trophy.
On Monday, the best player on the Rams, Aaron Donald, signed a massive deal to ensure his return for 2022.
Donald’s return has the coach already looking forward to 2022.
“It’s not great news; it’s phenomenal, outstanding,” McVay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “It’s a big deal. He is truly one of one in my opinion.”
It’s a BIG deal — $95 million over three seasons — and a BIG deal for the Rams that the defensive lineman returns for a ninth season.
Sean McVay on Aaron Donald returning to Rams on a new contract: It’s a big deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk