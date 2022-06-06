Sean McVay on Aaron Donald returning to Rams on a new contract: It’s a big deal

Sean McVay has had a storybook four months. His Rams won the Super Bowl in February, and he got a contract extension soon after.

He married longtime model Veronika Khomyn in an outdoor ceremony in Beverly Hills over the weekend. The reception even included a cake shaped like the Lombardi Trophy.

On Monday, the best player on the Rams, Aaron Donald, signed a massive deal to ensure his return for 2022.

Donald’s return has the coach already looking forward to 2022.

“It’s not great news; it’s phenomenal, outstanding,” McVay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “It’s a big deal. He is truly one of one in my opinion.”

It’s a BIG deal — $95 million over three seasons — and a BIG deal for the Rams that the defensive lineman returns for a ninth season.

