Sean McVay’s $14 million salary makes him 3rd-highest-paid coach in U.S. sports

Sean McVay and Les Snead both signed contract extensions with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, but unlike deals signed by players, the terms of coaching and executive contracts aren’t publicly revealed.

Everyone assumed McVay got a hefty raise after leading the Rams to two Super Bowls and one championship in five years, completely turning around a struggling franchise. And it turns out his new contract does come with a huge salary.

According to Sportico, McVay makes $14 million per year, making him the third-highest-paid coach in all of American sports. Only Bill Belichick ($20 million) and Pete Carroll ($15 million) earn more per year than McVay.

The highest-paid coaches in US sports: 1. Bill Belichick: $20 million

2. Pete Carroll: $15 million

3. Sean McVay: $14 million

4. Gregg Popovich: $13 million

5. Mike Tomlin: $12.5 million (h/t @Sportico) pic.twitter.com/sj37sXITMF — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 5, 2022

It was reported that McVay’s previous contract was paying him $8.5 million per year, a contract he signed in 2019 after leading the Rams to their first of two Super Bowls. So on his new deal, McVay got a $5.5 million raise.

The Rams didn’t have much of a choice after McVay flirted with a massive TV deal at Amazon to join their broadcast team, so they had to pay up to keep their coach from making the jump to TV. According to the New York Post, Amazon may have offered McVay as much as $100 million for five years.

McVay has put off a career change for now, but it’s something he’s still open to down the line. That may not happen until 2027, though, because his new contract is through the 2026 season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire