Sean McDermott wants Tyrod Taylor to be “one-eleventh” of offense

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Wednesday morning that quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been cleared from the concussion protocol and is on track to start against the Jets on Sunday.

That will kick off a crucial season for Taylor, who signed a new contract with the Bills this offseason that will leave the team with an easy out in the event they want to move forward with a different quarterback. McDermott was asked Wednesday what Taylor has to do to avoid that outcome.

“Go out and do his job, be one-eleventh of this football team,” McDermott said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

Do your job is a well-established mantra for coaches at this point, especially the one sitting atop the AFC East, but the job description for quarterbacks is more complicated than just being one of 11 players. They play a more significant role in the offense because they have the ball in their hands every play and Taylor’s future in Buffalo is almost certainly going to hinge on his ability to be more than just a face in the crowd this season.