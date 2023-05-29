Bills head coach Sean McDermott has eight years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Carolina, but in Buffalo, he always delegated the defensive play caller role to someone else. This year is different.

After the departure of former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this offseason, McDermott decided to handle the traditional coordinator role himself. McDermott said that he just has to divide up the responsibilities of head coach and coordinator and handle them each in their own way.

“You kind of have to have two different brains – the head coach brain and the defensive coordinator brain,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News.

McDermott said he’ll be relying heavily on his coaching staff, but ultimately he’s in charge, and his brainpower will handle both the head coach and defensive coordinator jobs.

Sean McDermott using “two different brains” as Bills’ head coach and defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk