Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other Bills injuries

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates for numerous players on his team early this week.

On Monday, McDermott, speaking via video conference, started off at the top with the player on everyone’s mind: Quarterback Josh Allen.

In the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, Allen was injured late. The QB had the ball knocked out of his hand by a defender and after the Bills (6-2) jumped on the ball, Allen gestured with his arm a short time later.

After the game, Allen himself said he’s fine.

A day removed, McDermott said he still needs time to fully grasp the situation.

“We’re just going through it, we’re still evaluating it. I’ll know more in the next 24 hours,” McDermott said.

A report from Monday stated that Allen could be limited in practice all week. Additionally, the injury was more called an “aliment” instead of anything serious.

In terms of that idea of Allen being limited in practice, it’s possible, but it was not confirmed by the coach.

All things considered between Allen, McDermott, and reports, Buffalo’s QB could be trending closer to playing in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) rather than not.

McDermott did go on to add that he’ll provide more on Allen’s status on Wednesday. That’s the next time he’s scheduled to speak.

Aside from Allen, other players had their statuses updated.

McDermott confirmed a separate report that said defensive end Greg Rousseau sustained a “week-to-week injury” against the Jets. He called Rousseau’s knock a high-ankle sprain.

Regarding the likes of Jordan Poyer (elbow), Tre’Davious White (knee) and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique), all three were said to be “improving.” That’s all the intel McDermott provided.

Check back at Bills Wire throughout the week for all injury updates.

Related

Next Gen Stats: Josh Allen's final pass attempt was ridiculous Sean McDermott: 'Hard to win' with Bills' turnover issues Von Miller, Sean McDermott voice belief and trust in Bills

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire