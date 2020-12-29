The Bills did something on Monday night that has not been done for a very long time.

Beating the Patriots 38-9 meant that they beat New England both times the teams played this season and it made the Bills the first team to sweep a season series from the Patriots since 2000. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the significance of that achievement when he met the media after the game.

“Well, it feels great,” McDermott said. “It’s hard enough to win in the NFL regardless of who you’re playing and this is an organization, being the Patriots, that have given the Bills fits over the years and so to win both games this year against the Patriots and then to win the way we did tonight, I think it just speaks volumes about our players and the coaches and again the team that Brandon [Beane] has put on the field.”

As the press conference continued, McDermott was asked if it felt like the team exorcised demons or represented a passing of the torch in the AFC East. He said he appreciated where the questions were coming from, but replied that his team “played a good game tonight, certainly things we can improve on and just happy to get the win.”

However one chooses to frame this victory, the season as a whole has been a significant step forward for the Bills and they appear to have a foundation for the kind of long-term success that’s eluded the franchise for a very long time.

Sean McDermott: Sweeping Patriots “speaks volumes” about our players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk