Sean McDermott: Sunday’s win a resume builder for Josh Allen

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s first half of work against the Jets was the kind of stuff that usually leads to a lopsided loss.

He was intercepted twice, stripped of the ball on a sack and lost another fumble on a botched exchange with center Mitch Morse, but the Jets could only turn that good fortune into six points and the Bills found themselves with a chance to get back in the game down 16-0 in the third quarter.

Allen was 8-of-10 for 102 yards and a touchdown through the air in the fourth quarter and he ran for another touchdown as the Bills rallied for a 17-16 win on the road. Allen went over 250 passing yards for the first time in his career and head coach Sean McDermott said leading the comeback was a feather in the quarterback’s cap.

“You always want to say you’ve done it one time, right? To bring a team back, not only at home, but also on the road, a division opponent,” McDermott said, via Syracuse.com. “I think that’s a resume builder if you will, right? To be able to look at yourself and say ‘I brought a team back from behind on the road.'”

The Bills would surely like to see more complete performances from Allen in the future, but they’ll gladly take being 1-0 with a game against the 0-1 Giants coming up next Sunday.

