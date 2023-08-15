Sean McDermott "still working through" process after taking over defensive play calling

With the departure of Leslie Frazier this year, the Bills don't have a defensive coordinator, and head coach Sean McDermott is calling the defensive plays.

In the preseason opener, McDermott — who spent eight years as an NFL defensive coordinator before becoming a head coach — said he liked taking the job back.

"It was fun. It was fun to be back out there and kind of roll up my sleeves a little bit," McDermott said, via ABC-13. "Still working through the communication piece. A preseason game's a little bit different than a regular season game, but we'll go back just like we do with the players and evaluate that and talk about some areas that we've got to improve on. It's just kind of getting on the same cadence."

McDermott likes to be aggressive on calling blitzes, and the Bills' pass rush generated three sacks on Saturday.