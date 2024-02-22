Sean McDermott, Sean McVay added to NFL Competition Committee

The NFL Competition Committee will have two new members taking part in meetings at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next week.

The league announced that Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Rams head coach Sean McVay have joined the group. The committee reviews all competitive aspects of the game, including potential changes to playing rules, player safety issues, officiating, the use of technology, roster regulations, and other aspects of gameday operations.

Among the issues that the committee is expected to discuss this offseason are kickoffs and a possible ban on hip-drop tackles.

Falcons president Rich McKay chairs the committee, which also includes Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, Giants co-owner John Mara, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

