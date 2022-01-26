The Bills were missing a key piece of their defense in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but head coach Sean McDermott doesn’t sound concerned about cornerback Tre'Davious White‘s rehab taking longer than expected.

McDermott was asked about White during a Tuesday press conference and the coach said that he sees him nearly every day at the team’s facility as he works to return to full health. McDermott said White is “on schedule” in that process at the moment.

It’s a long time before the Bills are going to need White to be football ready, so there will be several updates on his condition coming in the next few months.

White had 41 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 11 starts before his injury.

Sean McDermott says Tre’Davious White “on schedule” in return from torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk