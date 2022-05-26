The Bills used a first-round pick in 2021 on defensive end Greg Rousseau, a second-round pick in 2021 on defensive end Boogie Basham, and a second-round pick in 2020 on defensive end A.J. Epenesa. And Bills coach Sean McDermott wants this to be the year those picks pay off.

“This is going to be a big offseason for those guys,” McDermott said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “They’re in a position where they have to – we need them to really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense, and not just in a supporting role but in a primary role.”

Last year the Bills got 4.0 sacks from Rousseau, 2.5 sacks from Basham and 1.5 sacks from Epenesa. They’d like to improve the pass rush, which is why they signed Von Miller in free agency, but Miller says he’s also there to be a veteran mentor.

“I’m an open book and I’m going to force some of my chapters on them,” Miller said of his young teammates. “There’s things I’ve learned over my career that have helped me battle with 6-6, 300-pound [offensive linemen]. And these guys are already huge. So just little stuff like that that I’ll introduce to those guys to help their development out.”

If Miller can help the Bills get more out of those young pass rushers, he’ll make an impact even when he’s not the one pressuring the quarterback.

Sean McDermott says Bills need their young pass rushers to make their mark this year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk