What Sean McDermott said about Matt Araiza’s field flipping 82-yard punt

David De Cristofaro
·2 min read
In this article:
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza took the field for his first preseason game action Saturday following a collegiate campaign that featured some big boots for distance.

So much so, that he was nicknamed the “Punt God”.

Coaches and fans along with members of the media have wondered with anticipation whether the San Diego State product would bring the same powerful kicks to the NFL.

This weekend he did just that, with one of his kicks going for 82-yards in the Bills 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

His lone punt of the day, Araiza made it count, sending his kick 66 yards in the air before picking up 16 more on the ground when it landed.

A sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, he had the highest average in NCAA history last year with 51.19 yards and the ability to kick within opponents 20 yard territory. On his way to winning the Ray Guy Award, that included two kicks of at least 80 yards, one of which was 86. That his first kick in gameplay for Buffalo was 82 is no small feat, and it’s only fueling the hype surrounding the young kicker.

His big punt certainly caught the attention of his coaches and teammates as well.

Bills backup QB Case Keenum said “It got everybody geeked up” while addressing the press post-game.

When head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the punt as well, he smiled. “Situationally, to be in those moments of the game, whether you’re a coach or player that’s hard to simulate in practice,” McDermott said while speaking to the media. “Being able to flip the field like that is huge.”

Araiza and veteran P Matt Haack are in a competition for the starting role, and the rookie is certainly making a strong case early to earn it. He also held for another kicker with a big leg, Tyler Bass, on the game-winning field goal.

“Good to see the young guy get out there and make the most of the opportunity,” his coach added.

Araiza will have a chance for more live game action this Saturday, August 20th as the Bills welcome the Denver Broncos to Orchard Park for their second contest of the preseason.

Injury update: Bills get three back, Micah Hyde, Spencer Brown among those out

Chargers make Derwin James highest-paid safety amid Bills-Jordan Poyer stalemate

PFF: Recently cut Bills player had good grade vs. Colts

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

