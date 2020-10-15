What Sean McDermott said about Le’Veon Bell rumors (video)

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has heard the rumors, too. But did he confirm that the speculation about his team being interested in signing free agent running back Le’Veon Bell?

It seems like the best answer is… not really, he didn’t.

When asked via video conference on Thursday if his team has any interest in bringing the 28-year-old recently released by the Jets, McDermott dusted off “ol’ faithful.”

Did the Bills scout that player? Were they interested in trading for another guy? Why did the Bills add a new punter in the middle of training camp? And of course… Does Buffalo have legitimate interest in adding Bell?

In responding, McDermott pulled “we look into every situation” out of his back pocket. It’s a go-to statement for McDermott when addressing such situations. It’s hard to blame him considering his position, but it’d be nice to get a more concrete answer for the people, right?

But instead of directly quoting him, we’re going to do something a little differently. We’ll let the reader take a glimpse at McDermott’s… Bell acknowledgement-of-sorts. Via Spectrum News, here’s McDermott answer whether or not the Bills would have interest in adding Bell so you can draw your own conclusions:

"We always look into every situation, this being one of them. Trying to improve our football team."#Bills head coach Sean McDermott on team's interest in free agent RB Le'Veon Bell.





Time will tell if the Bills have a high level of interest enough in Bell to pursued him to sign on the dotted line. As of Thursday, reports indicated that the Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins all have interest in Bell, and perhaps there’s a few other teams involved as well. ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler said Bell could make his mind up by the end of the day on Thursday, so this saga could find its conclusion sooner rather than later.

Regardless, stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates on Bell and the Bills.

