What Sean McDermott said about Bills’ middle linebacker position

The vacancy left behind by Tremaine Edmunds is set to be a headline until the 2023 NFL season begins.

For now, the focus regarding that surrounds the 2023 NFL draft.

Could the Buffalo Bills use one of their top picks, such as their selection at No. 27 overall, to replace Edmunds?

Buffalo’s front office wasn’t going to just give away their draft plans at OTAs this week. But head coach Sean McDermott did address the position left behind by Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.

The coach admitted there is no clear-cut starter left behind, but did say there could be some value in an opportunity being presented.

“There are some unproven guys, or lack of experience in that room to some extent, at that position, but I think that’s also exciting,” McDermott said via video conference. “It presents an opportunity for someone to step in and show us what they’ve got.”

Earlier this offseason, general manager Brandon Beane tried to deflect away from the draft when discussing Edmunds leaving. The GM said the answer could already be on the team’s roster.

He only noted Matt Milano will not be moving into the role as he’ll stay right where he has started for all of his career.

The top options currently on the roster would be Terrel Bernard or Tyrel Dodson. Of the two, the latter in Dodson was more relied upon last year as a backup to Edmunds or Milano.

McDermott acknowledged that, while also not pushing aside Bernard. The coach said Bernard, a third-round pick in 2022 by Buffalo, did get his feet wet enough as a rookie to be in contention.

“We’re going to give them a chance to come in and show us what they’ve got. We know (Dodson) has a little bit more [experience]. So we’ll be aligned in terms of what we’re looking for, and they have total clarity on what’s expected in the job.” McDermott said.

“(Bernard) did get some valuable snaps last year, albeit not a ton on defense that is but I’m excited about that,” McDermott added.

Now the waiting game is on.

Will it truly be Bernard vs. Dodson in a competition to replace Edmunds? Buffalo could find out their answer as early as April 27, when the first round of the draft unfolds.

