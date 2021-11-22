Sean McDermott remains confident in Isaiah McKenzie after brutal turnover

It sounds like the Buffalo Bills won’t be reassessing their return man situation this week following a brutal play by Isaiah McKenzie.

Buffalo’s returner had about as ugly as a giveaway as you can have against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

However, after the game, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott did back his man.

“I’m confident in Isaiah as a returner,” McDermott said via video conference. “As a team we have to take better care of the football. Hard to win not taking care of the ball.”

Down 17-7, McKenzie caught the ball near his own end zone on a kickoff with two minutes left in the first half. Untouched, McKenzie slipped because of the rain and fumbled the ball.

The Colts (6-5) scooped the ball up and took it to the one-yard line:

Enorme tributo de Isaiah McKenzie a Daniel Jones. 🏈👀pic.twitter.com/FLzaeRevEs — Cuarta y Gol (@cuartaygol) November 21, 2021

That’s about as bad of a thing that could happen to the Bills (6-4) heading into halftime of such a game. Right after, Indy running back Jonathan Taylor scored one of his five touchdowns.

If McDermott was to pull the return duties from McKenzie, he’d have few options to consider. During his tenure, he has not put starters on offense or defense in as returners such as someone like safety Micah Hyde.

Prior to McKenzie, Andre Roberts held the job as a specialist and that was his one and only duty.

Aside from McKenzie, the lone similar option would be Marquez Stevenson. However, the rookie receiver remains on the Bills’ injured reserve list.

While McKenzie will retain his returner job, one has to think he will have a bit shorter leash.

