Sean McDermott picking his QB a week at a time

The Bills were in possession of the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture when coach Sean McDermott opted to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor and start Nathan Peterman against the Chargers in Week 11.

That decision did not bear fruit for the Buffalo offense as Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half and Taylor played out the rest of a 54-24 loss. Taylor got the job back for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and went 19-of-29 for 183 yards and a touchdown as the Bills pushed back into the sixth spot pending Monday night’s Ravens result with a 16-10 win in Kansas City.

McDermott said after the game that Taylor will start against the Patriots next weekend, but wouldn’t say anything about the weeks to come when asked if Taylor would hold the job until or unless the Bills fall out of playoff contention.

“Tyrod’s our quarterback next week,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. ” … I’m focused on the next game. I thought we came out today offensively and did some good things. I told you last week that I did the right thing for this football team and I believe that. What’s important now is what just happened this week and where we’re going next week and that’s what we’re focused on.”

The Bills won’t be out of playoff contention with a lost next Sunday and, whatever his flaws, it seems even clearer now that Taylor has a better chance of keeping the Bills afloat than Peterman. Whether that’s enough for him to hold the job the rest of the way is up to McDermott, however, and he’s not going beyond Week 13.