Sean McDermott: This is not a soap opera, Bills have a game to focus on

Today’s great news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital was the top topic of conversation at coach Sean McDermott’s press conference today, but McDermott stressed the importance of his team getting ready for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

“We’re just focusing on this game, honestly,” McDermott said. “This is not a soap opera. We’ve got one game to get ready for and that’s really what we’re focused on.”

McDermott said the Bills have no choice but to put all their energy into preparing for the Dolphins.

“That’s what we have to do. This is a good football team that we split with this year and we have a lot of respect for them,” McDermott said. “We’ve got to get ourselves ready to go.”

There couldn’t be a better story to conclude this NFL season than the Bills winning the Super Bowl and Hamlin being there with them, but McDermott knows it starts with winning on Sunday.

