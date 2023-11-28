Sean McDermott: No one's more frustrated than I am, but goals still within our reach

The Bills weren't able to close out the Eagles on Sunday, which means they hit the bye week with a 6-6 record and the same questions about whether this year's team is capable of the kind of deep postseason run they set as their goal at the start of the season.

Sunday's game was the fourth time that the Bills have lost a fourth quarter lead and head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that "no one's more frustrated than I am" about the way the season has unfolded thus far. McDermott said that many things go into being able to closing games out and "those are the things that we're studying" during their bye week.

McDermott also stressed that the frustration with their results doesn't obscure the fact that a good finish can still get the Bills where they want to go this season.

"We know we'd rather have a better record than what we have," McDermott said, via the team's website. "But we are who we are and the encouraging thing is all the goals that we set for ourselves are still within our reach."

The Bills are 6-0 coming out of bye weeks since McDermott became their head coach, but a seventh-straight win will be hard to come by with this year's schedule sending them to Kansas City in Week 14. They'll follow that with a home game against the Cowboys, so it won't be long before we know if those goals remain realistic ones.