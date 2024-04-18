Sean McDermott: You never replace a player like Stefon Diggs

The Bills made a significant change to their offense earlier this month by trading receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the deal was executed, head coach Sean McDermott noted the difficulty of seeing a player like Diggs leave the organization.

"I mean, it's hard, right? Stef's a great player," McDermott said in his Thursday press conference. "I really enjoyed our time together. Won a lot of games, and he was a huge factor in winning those games.

"We’ll miss him. You never replace a player like Stef Diggs. And we wish him well — Stef and his family. So, hard to move on from a player like that. And now we go back to looking at our roster and [we’re] excited for the opportunity that we have in that room for guys to step up."

As G.M. Brandon Beane has said before, McDermott noted that quarterback Josh Allen was kept in the loop when it came to making the Diggs trade. But McDermott noted he'll let Allen speak for himself when it comes to the quarterback's reaction to the deal.

"Yeah, I mean, you always have conversations. Sometimes multiple conversations. You communicate, again, multiple times and you collaborate," McDermott said. "This was a big decision, so one we didn’t take lightly.

"But, again, just trying to do what's best for the team both for the near-term and the long-term."

Over his four seasons with Buffalo, Diggs caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards with 37 touchdowns. In 2023, he finished with 107 receptions for 1,183 yards with eight TDs. He had 10 catches for 73 yards in the postseason.