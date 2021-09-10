Sean McDermott names Levi Wallace Bills’ starter at cornerback

The Buffalo Bills have their secondary set.

As the team is only a few short days away from playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott named his starter across from Tre’Davious White.

McDermott said via WGR-550 radio on Friday that it will be Levi Wallace.

Wallace had been taking part in a training camp position battle with 2020 seventh-round pick Dane Jackson this summer. Despite Wallace just being named starter, it comes as little surprise.

As recently as this week, McDermott said the position battle was ongoing. Still, most reports from training camp and performances in the preseason indicated that Wallace was likely to win that battle and was ahead of Jackson.

However, there is one thing to keep in mind with the cornerback spot across from Tre’Davious White heading into Sunday’s Steelers matchup.

Even if Wallace stays healthy throughout the game, in the past, Buffalo has been fine with running a rotation at the CB2 spot. In 2020, that was the case with Wallace and Josh Norman.

As of now, Wallace starting only means he’ll be out there for the first snap of the game. From there, we’ll see, it could go either way.

Jackson could still have his part as well so keep that in mind during the game… but of course, this could also be straight forward and Wallace might be out there the entire game, too.

