Sean McDermott named among Coach of the Year finalists
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is a finalist for the 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year Award.
The league announced the five finalists on Wednesday.
McDermott has been nominated for the honor in the past but has not yet won the award. This year’s winner will be announced on Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors.
McDermott helped guide the Bills to a fourth-straight playoff berth in 2022. While the team underwhelmed by losing 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo still dealt with difficult circumstances throughout the season, including the moving of games due to storms and Damar Hamlin’s scary injury.
All five nominees for the award can be found below:
Sean McDermott -- Buffalo Bills
Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-3
Nick Sirianni -- Eagles
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 14-3
Brian Daboll -- Giants
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 9-7-1
Kyle Shanahan -- 49ers
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-4
Doug Pederson -- Jaguars
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports