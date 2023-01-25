Sean McDermott named among Coach of the Year finalists

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is a finalist for the 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year Award.

The league announced the five finalists on Wednesday.

McDermott has been nominated for the honor in the past but has not yet won the award. This year’s winner will be announced on Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors.

McDermott helped guide the Bills to a fourth-straight playoff berth in 2022. While the team underwhelmed by losing 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo still dealt with difficult circumstances throughout the season, including the moving of games due to storms and Damar Hamlin’s scary injury.

All five nominees for the award can be found below:

Sean McDermott -- Buffalo Bills

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-3

Nick Sirianni -- Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 14-3

Brian Daboll -- Giants

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-7-1

Kyle Shanahan -- 49ers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-4

Doug Pederson -- Jaguars

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-8

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire