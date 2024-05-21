Sean McDermott: Micah Hyde always on our radar, we'll see how it goes

Micah Hyde said recently that he will either return to the Bills for the 2024 season or retire and head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the former possibility at a Tuesday press conference.

Hyde, who has struggled with neck injuries over the last couple of seasons, became an unrestricted free agent in March and the Bills didn't make any major moves in free agency to fill the holes at safety left by Hyde and longtime partner Jordan Poyer. Hyde said that he's been in contact with the team this offseason and McDermott said that the team remains open to bringing the veteran back for another year.

"Micah is always going to be on a radar. We’ll see how it goes," McDermott said, via Dan Fetes of WHAM.

Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin return at safety for Buffalo while Mike Edwards, Dee Delaney and second-round pick Cole Bishop have joined the club this offseason.