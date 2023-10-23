Sean McDermott on loss to Patriots: 'We're beating ourselves'
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
Sunday's win over the Bills was nice for the Patriots, but is Bill Belichick the right coach for the future of the organization?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
I developed The Bill Russell Scale in 2021 to create "an unbiased ranking of unassailable players" prior to the NBA's release of its 75th anniversary team. In his honor, we will now hold everyone to that standard annually.
The 49ers are big favorites on Monday night.
Scott Pianowski has plenty of praise for the Ravens after a dominant win — and fantasy performance — against the Lions.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
Jonathan Allen was not happy after Sunday's loss.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.