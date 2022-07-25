Sean McDermott looks forward to '22 season

Associated Press

It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was the 13th gold for the U.S., one short of the all-time mark.