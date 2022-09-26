Sean McDermott, Ken Dorsey discuss Dorsey’s booth tirade

Sunday’s game between the Bills and Dolphins had more than a few unique storylines. One emerged when the camera in every team’s coaching booth showed offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey blowing a gasket immediately after the game.

Dorsey was seen throwing down his headset, ripping off his hat, and repeatedly picking up and slamming down his notebooks and papers — until someone’s hand covered the lens.

The video has been widely viewed in all corners of social media, from the raw footage to a variety of memes. On Monday, both coach Sean McDermott and Dorsey discussed the situation with reporters.

“Ken and I talked about it,” McDermott told reporters, via Thad Brown of WROC-TV. “I think it’s something where we’ve got to keep our poise. I love the fact he cares that much. I think that says a lot about him as a coach. That said, it’s important we as leaders keep our poise.”

“It was an intense game,” Dorsey said, via Kimberley Martin of ESPN.com. “I’m watching my guys give everything they have in them. . . . It was a playoff atmosphere. . . . I reacted that way, and that’s definitely something I’m going to learn from and make sure it’s corrected moving forward.”

Before the season began, the team’s official website touted Dorsey’s “ultra-competitive” nature.

“He’s a brilliant football coach, but he’s just so competitive,” center Mitch Morse was quoted as saying in the article. “The best way you can describe it is the Holy Spirit can come out of him and you don’t know when it’s going to come out. You don’t want to be on the other end of that because it can be ruthless.”

The spirit that emerged from Dorsey on Sunday seemed more demonic than heavenly, and it will be interesting to see whether it continues. And whether the Bills and/or the league will allow the various networks to broadcast live footage of Dorsey having another meltdown.

Story continues

With the Bills failing to extend their early-season dominance despite holding major advantages in all relevant statistical categories against the Dolphins, it’s understandable that Dorsey and others would be feeling frustrated. And it underscores the intense pressure placed on the entire organization to meet sky-high expectations for a team that has never won a Super Bowl and hasn’t been there in 29 years.

And consider this, when it comes to the pressure on McDermott and Dorsey to figure out how to win close games. Including playoffs, the Bills since the start of last season are 0-7 in one-score games. In all other contests, they’re 14-1.

Sean McDermott, Ken Dorsey discuss Dorsey’s booth tirade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk