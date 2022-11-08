Sean McDermott on Josh Allen's injury: 'We're still evaluating it'
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on quarterback Josh Allen's elbow injury.
The Giants opened the season with plans for Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay to play sizable roles in their offense, but that’s not how things played out in their first eight games. Both players missed significant time with injuries and Toney was traded to the Chiefs ahead of their Week Eight loss to the Seahawks. [more]
Allen has previously been sidelined with a UCL injury.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Tom Izzo is proud of the fact that Michigan State has played anyone, anytime, anywhere with consistently tough nonconference schedules throughout his career. Playing challenging competition before the Big Ten season begins has prepared the Spartans for conference play and set them up in the NCAA Tournament to make eight runs to the Final Four under their Hall of Fame coach. This year, though, even Izzo acknowledged he might've bit off more than his unranked team could chew.
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks had a pretty firm answer on Jeremy Chinn's status for Thursday night.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 NFL season. See how NFL fans are reacting on social media.
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
It's time to audit those fantasy rosters. Jennifer Eakins suggests five players to drop to make room for your Week 10 pickups.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Here's a look at where national college football analysts have Ohio State playing come bowl season.
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he doesn't take Davante Adams' criticism after Jaguars loss 'personally'