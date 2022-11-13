Sean McDermott: Josh Allen is a special player, better days ahead despite game-ending pick

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ended today’s loss to the Vikings with an overtime interception, but he hasn’t given his coach any reason to doubt him.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was asked after the game what he told Allen, and McDermott answered, “That I believe in him.”

“I believe in him. That’s really where it starts,” McDermott said. “He’s a special person, special player, he’s the leader of our football team. Better days ahead. This is life in the NFL, unfortunately. It’s going to be a hard one to go to bed tonight with, but that’s why they put us in these positions.”

The Bills certainly believe in Allen, their franchise quarterback whom they signed to one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history. But it’s fair to point out that Allen has thrown an NFL-high 10 interceptions this season, and the Bills need him to make better decisions in big moments. Allen shook off an elbow injury to have a big game today, but in the end he came up short.

