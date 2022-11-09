Bills head coach Sean McDermott is not prepared to say whether quarterback Josh Allen will play on Sunday against the Vikings.

Asked today about the elbow injury Allen suffered last week against the Jets, McDermott described Allen as “day to day.”

As to whether Allen will play on Sunday, McDermott said only, “We’ll see.”

Allen is not practicing today. McDermott wouldn’t answer directly when asked whether Allen has thrown a football since suffering the elbow injury on Sunday.

McDermott did say the Bills believe in backup quarterback Case Keenum‘s ability to lead the team if Allen has to miss time. He just hopes that doesn’t happen this week.

Sean McDermott: Josh Allen is day to day, “We’ll see” if he plays on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk