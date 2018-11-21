Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has “certainly grown” while out of the lineup

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen first went to the bench with the right elbow injury that’s sidelined him for the last four games, the rookie said that he saw it as a “blessing in disguise” because the time off would allow him to learn by watching.

It looks like Allen is going to be back in the lineup this weekend and head coach Sean McDermott said the quarterback made good on his vow to make the best of his physical setback.

“Josh Allen is heading in the right direction,” McDermott said. “I love his command of the huddle and he’s certainly grown during his time out.”

McDermott stopped short of officially declaring Allen the starter against the Jaguars, but it does seem that he’ll get a chance to measure that growth in a few days. Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol and Matt Barkley is also on hand as a backup in Buffalo.